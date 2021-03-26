EU, Poland urge Belarus to release Polish minority leaders

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has written to President Joe Biden asking him to urgently take up the issue of the deteriorating human rights and Polish minority rights in Belarus. The European Union and Poland earlier called for the release of Belarus’ Polish minority leaders detained there this week. A criminal case has been opened against Andżelika Borys, head of the non-political Union of Poles in Belarus, for allegedly inciting social hatred with the organization’s activity. The accusations could carry up to 12 years in prison. Belarus police also arrested prominent union member Andrzej Poczobut. Some 300,000 ethnic Poles live in neighboring Belarus, about 3.1% of the country’s population.