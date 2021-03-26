Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office on Friday comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea says Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately. Abiy only in the past week has acknowledged the presence of soldiers from Eritrea, long an enemy of the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government. Since the current Tigray conflict began in November, Abiy has been accused of teaming up with Eritrea, a former enemy, to pursue the now-fugitive Tigray leaders.