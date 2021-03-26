Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal and others began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupted global shipping. One expert says freeing the Ever Given could take up to a week in the best-case scenario. The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international offers to help free the vessel, including one from the United States, although it did not say what kind of assistance was offered. The EverGiven got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal north of the southern entrance near the city of Suez.