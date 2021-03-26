Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election in an effort to boost faltering ratings. Friday’s defamation lawsuit is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the Denver-based voting company and other targets of false claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies after Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden. Those claims have been blamed for spurring on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. New York-based Fox News says it stands by its journalism and will defend itself against the claims.