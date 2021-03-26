Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spending and personal incomes both fell sharply in February as severe winter storms disrupted shopping in many parts of the country and the government wrapped up distribution of $600 relief payments. However, both spending and incomes are expected to show a strong rebound this month with increased vaccinations encouraging more people to get out and spend and with the arrival of another round of bigger $1,400 individual payments. The Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer spending fell 1% last month, the biggest drop since last April when spending had plunged 12.4% as the country was being hit by a global pandemic.