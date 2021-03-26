China sanctions Britons over West’s Xinjiang criticism

LONDON (AP) — China has announced sanctions on British individuals and organizations after the U.K. joined the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. It’s the opening salvo in Beijing’s latest full-bore response to criticism and sanctions from the West. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says the move by the Western bloc is based on lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned Beijing’s move, saying the sanctioned individuals “are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims.”