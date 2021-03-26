Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead

OHATCHEE, Ala. (AP) — A tornado outbreak has ripped across the Deep South, killing at least five people and leaving paths of destruction. Meteorologists say one large, dangerous tornado moved through western Georgia early Friday, downing trees and power lines. At least five people died Thursday in Alabama as the tornado outbreak rolled through the state. Thunderstorms and flooding were concerns in Tennessee, Kentucky and the Carolinas. Thousands lost power, including more than 100,000 in Ohio who were left in the dark. Some school districts in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio canceled or delayed classes Friday due to storm damage.