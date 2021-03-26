Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies
Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday with technology companies and banks leading the way higher. The broad gains, if they hold, could help the major indexes avoid a second weekly loss as the market churns because of a tug-of-war between hopes for economic growth and concerns about rising inflation stunting that growth. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4%. Technology stocks were the biggest gainers. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.