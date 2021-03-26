AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism

ROME (AP) — Serie A’s efforts to combat racism inside stadiums was in shambles little more than a year ago when league CEO Luigi De Siervo decided to take matters into his own hands. There was a botched anti-racism campaign launch involving a painting of apes. Consistent failures to punish clubs whose fans direct monkey chants at Black players. And a scathing verbal attack from FIFA president Gianni Infantino lambasting Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth” about discrimination. De Siervo then hired a lower-league goalkeeper who had been the target of racism to take over the league’s anti-discrimination efforts.