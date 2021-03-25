With no COVID-19 patients, immunized Gibraltar drops curfew

GIBRALTAR (AP) — With its hospital free of COVID-19 patients and only one new coronavirus infection reported in a full week, the tiny British overseas territory of Gibraltar is allowing itself some prudent celebration. The territory of 33,000 is ending a night-time curfew imposed three months ago to contain a surge of infections. Masks will no longer be mandatory in all outdoor areas beginning at midnight on Saturday. Gibraltar, which was hardest hit by the pandemic around Christmas, has seen 4,271 cases and 94 deaths. Over 24,000 people have been vaccinated in Gibraltar, 70% of its population, and the territory is also vaccinating over 10,000 workers from Spain who cross the border each day.