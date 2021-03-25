UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have agreed to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens’ everyday lives. The House of Commons voted to extend the powers until September and approved a road map for gradually easing Britain’s strict lockdown over the next three months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s large majority in Parliament guaranteed success but some Conservative lawmakers said the economic, democratic and human costs of the restrictions outweighed the benefits. The Coronavirus Act, passed a year ago as Britain went into its first virus lockdown, gives authorities powers to ban protests, shut down businesses, restrict travel and detain people suspected of having the virus.