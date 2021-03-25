UK court rejects Depp bid to appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling

LONDON (AP) — A British court has refused Johnny Depp permission to appeal a judge’s ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard. Two Court of Appeal judges said the Hollywood star can’t challenge the High Court’s rejection of his libel lawsuit against publisher of The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an article. High Court Justice Andrew Nicol ruled in November that allegations against Depp, made in a April 2018 article, were “substantially true.” The judges said Thursday that the earlier court hearing was “full and fair” and the justice’s conclusions “have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law.”