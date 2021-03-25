Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is defending some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot.