The Latest: Twitter grilled about blocking a NY Post article

11:31 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are lambasting three Big Tech CEOs for allowing hate speech and disinformation to thrive on their social media platforms. One Republican lawmaker is questioning Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about alleged bias against conservative viewpoints and censor material based on political or religious viewpoints, something Twitter, Google and Facebook all deny doing. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, asked Dorsey about Twitter’s pre-election decision to block a New York Post article about Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Dorsey described that as a mistake. When Scalise asked if anyone in the company’s “censoring department” was held accountable, Dorsey replied that “we don’t have a censoring department.”

Associated Press

