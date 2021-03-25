South Africa’s ex-president should be jailed, argues lawyer

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country’s highest court to jail former president Jacob Zuma for failing to cooperate with its probe. The commission of inquiry into high-level graft, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during Zuma’s tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. Zuma, who has been implicated by several witnesses, has refused to testify and has accused Zondo of bias. Zuma has publicly said he will not appear before the commission despite an order for him to do so by the country’s highest court. He said he is prepared to go to jail over the matter.