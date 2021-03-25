Impeachment probe to examine COVID tests for Cuomo relatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state lawmaker says the impeachment probe into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expanding to examine whether the governor unlawfully used his office to provide his family members with special access to scarce coronavirus tests a year ago. The office of Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s fellow Democrat, issued a statement Thursday urging New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics to investigate the alleged preferential testing after reports were published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, did not explicitly deny that the administration had extended special treatment to people close to the governor but sought to dispute the notion.