Report: Money key to reverse pandemic losses for poor

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 60 international agencies are calling for immediate financing to put gains for developing countries back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released by the United Nations on Thursday says the pandemic has led to widening inequalities, the worst recession in 90 years, an estimated 120 million people pushed into extreme poverty and significant losses of tax revenues, trade and foreign investment for many countries. It also pointed to an estimated 114 million jobs lost during the pandemic, a decrease in remittances which are critical to many poorer countries, and rising debt.