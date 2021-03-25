Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October 2019. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced Thursday evening that they believe skeletal remains found Thursday afternoon in Rock Bridge State Park are those of Mengqi Ji Elledge. Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bond. Authorities said DNA testing would be done to confirm that the remains are Ji’s. Elledge’s trial is set for Nov. 1.