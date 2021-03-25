Los Angeles DA faces resistance for criminal justice reforms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s sweeping criminal justice reforms have met stiff resistance in his first 100 days running the nation’s largest prosecutors’ office. Gascón has been sued by his deputies, challenged by other DAs and could face a recall election. Gascón says decades of tough-on-crime policies have not made communities safer. Critics say his policies to drop the death penalty, end bail in some cases and not seek excessive prison sentences recklessly endanger the public. Gascón has been opposed by law enforcement groups but his directives have won praise from Black Lives Matter and advocates of justice reforms.