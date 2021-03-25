Poland orders stricter pandemic measures for Easter period

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has ordered stricter pandemic restrictions for the two-week period surrounding Easter. The government described the new rules Thursday as an attempt to limit human contacts amid a deadly surge in the coronavirus pandemic. Poland on Thursday also set a record for daily coronavirus infections for a second straight day. The 34,000 new cases are more than 4,000 more than the record reported a day earlier. Across much of Central Europe, vaccine rollouts are are happening too slowly to hold back the new surge. Hungary also reported a record number of new deaths.