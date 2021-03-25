O’Farrell’s ‘Hamnet’ wins book critics award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” is an imagined take on the death of Shakespeare’s son from the bubonic plague. It’s also the winner of the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction. Tom Zoellner’s “Island on Fire” won for nonfiction and Amy Stanley’s “Stranger in the Shogun’s City” won in biography. The autobiography award went to Cathy Park Hong for “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.” Other winners announced Thursday night included Nicole Fleetwood’s “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” for criticism.