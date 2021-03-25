Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are making arrests of protesters opposed to evicting homeless people from a popular park. Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday near Echo Park Lake and some arrests were made after police declared an unlawful assembly. Authorities are clearing out a homeless encampment. Tents had proliferated for months, sparking concerns about trash, drugs and violence. Fences were put up around the area Wednesday night and the few remaining people living there were given 24 hours to leave. Authorities say more than 160 people have been provided with alternative shelter and only a handful refused to leave.