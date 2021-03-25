In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group has endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming. The move Thursday comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change. The American Petroleum Institute, whose members include ExxonMobil and Chevron, announced the policy change ahead of a virtual forum by the Interior Department as it launches a months-long review of the government’s oil and gas sales. Biden said during the campaign he supports “an enforcement mechanism” that targets carbon pollution, and the White House has left open use of a tax to help lower carbon emissions.