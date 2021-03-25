Iceland introduces restrictions after UK variant is detected

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s government has ordered schools closed and halted public gatherings after detecting six people believed to have the coronavirus variant first found in Britain. Authorities believe the six may have infected 22 others before they were diagnosed and told to quarantine. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said Thursday “We need to hit the brake.” Iceland has had just 5,384 cases and 29 deaths from COVID-19, and Icelanders had largely enjoyed a near-normal life until now. The government on Thursday ordered all schools closed, as well as gyms, pools, theaters, cinemas and bars. Restaurants, shops and hairdressers can remain open in a limited capacity. Gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned for three weeks.