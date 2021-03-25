Guns are on Supreme Court’s agenda days after mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — A possible expansion of gun rights is on the Supreme Court’s agenda, days after mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding cases to their fall docket. Among the prospects is an appeal from New York gun rights advocates asking the court to declare a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-protection. It’s the first major gun case to come before the court since Amy Coney Barrett became a justice in October and expanded the conservative majority to 6-3. The case was scheduled before deadly shootings at massage businesses in the Atlanta area last week and a Colorado supermarket this week.