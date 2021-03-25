Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has celebrated its independence bicentennial with a military parade that included fighter jets flying over the ancient Acropolis and tanks rumbling past Parliament in central Athens. Dignitaries attended Thursday’s celebrations, but members of the public weren’t present because of the coronavirus pandemic. Greece invited dignitaries from Russia, France and Britain, the great powers that had provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire. The celebrations marked 200 years since the start of the Greek rebellion.