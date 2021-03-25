Gas drilling firms repel Pennsylvania’s antitrust lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has delivered a victory for natural gas exploration firms by ruling that the state attorney general’s office doesn’t have authority to sue them on consumer protection grounds over their mineral rights-leasing practices. The state Supreme Court said in a 6-1 decision late Wednesday that state consumer protection law doesn’t allow sellers to take action against buyers. The attorney general’s office sued in 2015. It accused Anadarko Petroleum of Texas and Chesapeake Energy of Oklahoma City of eliminating competition and shortchanging landowners of signing bonuses and royalties. Anadarko had argued that it wasn’t selling services, but rather buying mineral rights in land leases.