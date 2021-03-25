Few Black women coaches lead Power Five basketball programs

Dawn Staley and Joni Taylor embraced before and after the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship, savoring a historic moment in women’s college basketball. It took 41 years for two Black women coaches to meet for the first time in the tournament championship of a Power Five conference. A reason for that long wait may be this: Over the last five years there have been 16 Black women — and just 13 this past season — who were head coaches at Power Five schools. Of those 13, seven resided in the Southeastern Conference. Taylor, who led Georgia to the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament, says you can’t dream what you can’t see.