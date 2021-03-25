EXPLAINER: California’s net neutrality law springs to life

More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others. In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which will start enforcing its law on Thursday — with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S. The federal regulator that handles net neutrality, the FCC, is not yet fully staffed, and new proceedings can take months if not years.