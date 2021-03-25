EU top diplomats in Libya to support interim authorities

CAIRO (AP) — The foreign ministers of France, Italy and Germany have met with with Libya’s newly elected transitional authorities to show their support. The Libyan leaders are expected to lead the war-stricken country through general elections end of 2021. All three European ministers stressed Thursday that foreign fighters and mercenaries should immediately leave the country in order to ensure the full implementation of a ceasefire agreement inked in October. The oil-rich country was in recent years split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. EU top diplomats also stressed the need to reopen the country’s mediterranean coastal road linking the east and the west.