EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are looking for ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. Three months after vaccination campaigns started, less than 5% of the EU’s 450 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said problems with the delivery of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for vaccines to be produced in Europe. The bloc’s executive arm proposed ahead of Thursday’s leaders’ summit a strengthening of export controls for coronavirus shots. The European Commission’s goal is to force vaccine manufacturers to deliver the doses agreed to in their contracts.