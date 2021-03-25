Dutch coalition talks halted after COVID-19 case, notes slip

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition have been briefly halted. One of the officials leading the talks tested positive Thursday for COVID-19. She then was photographed carrying clearly legible notes laying out talking points for the coalition discussions. Among the legible text was a line saying that left-leaning parties “aren’t really holding onto one another.” The notes angered political leaders. The developments cast uncertainty on coalition talks that are happening against a backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and growing impatience in the country at a months-long touch lockdown. The two politicians leading the talks have stepped down, leaving the coalition formation process stalled.