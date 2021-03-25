Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials have decided to extend their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating the vaccine’s potential link with blood clots. Denmark first paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure on March 11. The decision to keep the vaccine on hold until at least April 18 was made even though European Union regulators who looked into blood clot concerns have cleared the vaccine for use. The director of the Danish Health Authority says that when and if Denmark resumes using the AstraZeneca vaccine, people will be given the option of declining it for a different vaccine.