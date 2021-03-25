Final vote results show major setback for Israel’s Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Final results from Israel’s election show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies have fallen short of winning a parliamentary majority. Thursday’s results produced a deadlocked parliament and put the long-time leader’s political future into question. For Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics over the past generation, it was a stinging rebuke by voters in country’s fourth electoral stalemate in just two years. Adding to the pain, the setback in Tuesday’s election was delivered in large part by a group of former partners who vowed never to sit with Netanyahu again.