Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google have faced a grilling as congressional lawmakers tried to draw them into acknowledging responsibility for helping fuel the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and rising COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. In a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, lawmakers pounded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube; and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey over their content policies, use of consumers’ data and media use by children. There is increasing support in Congress for legislation to rein in Big Tech companies.