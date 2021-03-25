Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting has appeared in court for the first time. A defense attorney for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa immediately asked for an assessment of his mental health. Alissa did not speak during the brief hearing Thursday except to say “yes” to a question from the judge. The judge advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. The 21-year-old man entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of a gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered Monday in a gunbattle with police. He did not enter a plea.