China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV is urging people to boycott H&M as Beijing blasts clothing and footwear brands following Western sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party criticized H&M for saying in March 2020 it would stop buying cotton from the northwestern Chinese region. The Swedish retailer and other brands have expressed concern about reports of forced labor there. China Central Television said on its social media account: “For enterprises that touch the bottom line of our country, the response is very clear: don’t buy!” The attacks follow a decision by the EU, the US, Britain and Canada to sanction four Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang.