California opens vaccination eligibility to all adults

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — After weeks of sometimes confusing and frustrating restrictions, California is throwing open its coronavirus vaccine program to all adults as the nation’s most populous state counts on a long-awaited boost in doses. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that anyone 50 and over can get a shot in a week and anyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 15. The move is seen as a crucial step as the state cautiously reopens an economy stifled for a year by COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. After a slow rollout, California expects to soon begin receiving 2.5 million to 3 million vaccine doses a week.