Buttigieg pitches ‘once in a generation’ infrastructure fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is calling for a once in a generation infrastructure investment that would address a massive backlog in needed improvements for the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems while also tackling climate change. Buttigieg avoided specifics on how it would be paid for in an appearance before a House panel on Thursday, but he says the current level of investment poses “a threat to our collective future.” He says the country faces a trillion-dollar backlog of needed repairs and improvements, and warns that other countries are pulling ahead of the U.S.