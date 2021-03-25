Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s junta used violence again to try to suppress protests against the military’s takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy. Sanctions were already in place against the coup leaders, but coup opponents lobbied for actions against the holding companies as well. Inside Myanmar, protesters returned to the streets in large numbers, and security forces sought to break up some of the protests by force.