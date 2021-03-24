Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making the case that the pay disparity between men and women has hurt the economy. He brought members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House on Wednesday to help set new goals for equality. The event marks “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a roundtable with soccer stars Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe.