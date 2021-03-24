White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The white headmaster of a New York Catholic school who made a Black student kneel as part of an apology to a teacher has resigned. The St. Martin de Porres Marianist school on Long Island posted a statement on its website Wednesday. John Holian had been on leave in the wake of the controversy that had arisen over his handling of the punishment, which took place on Feb. 25. The student involved, an 11-year-old boy, told his mother that he was reprimanded by a teacher, and that the teacher took him to Holian’s office where he was told to get on his knees and apologize.