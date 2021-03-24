U.S. provides 29 Humvees to bolster Albanian army capability

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Defense Ministry says the United States has provided 29 new Humvees to bolster the small Balkan nation’s military capabilities ahead of military exercises in southeastern Europe this summer. U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim said the vehicles were part of a “priority project for the United States.” Kim said Albania will use the Humvees while hosting parts of multinational exercises that are being planned as the largest training drills ever held in southeast Europe. The U.S. previously supplied Albania with three Black Hawk helicopters and other Humvees. Albania joined NATO in 2009 and is replacing outdated weaponry with equipment in line with the Western military alliance’s standards.