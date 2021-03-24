Spain: Ex-PMs Rajoy and Aznar deny alleged party slush fund

MADRID (AP) — Two conservative former Spanish prime ministers have denied having had any knowledge of illegal kickbacks and the alleged parallel party accounting that keeps haunting their Popular Party. The high-stakes trial at the National Court is trying to establish whether the renovation of the party’s headquarters in central Madrid was paid for with an alleged slush fund largely built on bribes. The party’s long-time treasurer and the main defendant in the case has claimed that the shadowy accounting dated decades back and that both José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy were aware of it. The two former prime ministers testified via video link Wednesday and claimed that the former accountant’s allegations were false.