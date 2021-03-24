Skip to Content

Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

New
7:55 am AP - National News
NA53T03162021_thumb.0000006
(Crisp County Sheriff's Office via NBC News Channel
This booking photo shows Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Long was arrested as a suspect in the fatal shootings of multiple people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, most of them women of Asian descent, authorities said.
NA49T03162021_thumb.0000001
NBC News Channel

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the massage business shootings that killed eight people. But it’s unlikely the bills will see movement in the Republican-controlled legislature. The proposals would require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls and enhance training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages. The bills have little chance of passing this year because they’re too late for procedural deadlines with just a week left in the current legislative session. Also, any proposals that limit gun sales are likely to face staunch GOP opposition. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content