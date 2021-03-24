Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara has third child at home

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, the former rugby player, Mike Tindall, are celebrating the birth of their third child. A representative for the couple said Wednesday that Lucas Philip Tindall was born at home on the bathroom floor Sunday after the couple were unable to get to a hospital in time. His middle name is in honor of both Mike Tindall’s father as well as Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip. He is 22nd in line to the throne but won’t take the His Royal Highness title. Tindall, 42, revealed Wednesday that the speed of the arrival of the latest royal baby caught the couple off guard. Lucas is the queen’s and Philip’s 10th great-grandchild.