Pope taps Chilean sex abuse whistleblower for Vatican panel

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named a Chilean survivor of clerical sex abuse to serve on a Vatican commission that advises the pontiff on how to protect children from pedophile priests. The Vatican said Wednesday that Juan Carlos Cruz is the latest member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Other members of the panel include a bishop, priests, nuns and lay people. Cruz and other survivors of abuse by a prominent Chilean predator priest were invited by the pope in 2018 to discuss their cases with him. Decades of sex abuse scandals and coverups involving pedophile priests have rocked the Catholic church’s credibility among many faithful.