California governor chooses progressive lawmaker as top cop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated a Filipino American state assemblyman as the state’s next attorney general. The progressive assemblyman, Rob Bonta, would ensure a push from the top on criminal justice reform. Bonta would also be the first Filipino to hold the role and his nomination comes at a time of rising violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Bonta says he hopes to stand up for marginalized communities and build bridges with law enforcement. The job offers one of the nation’s biggest bully pulpits and is often a stepping stone for higher office. Bonta is expected to be confirmed by the Democratic-led Legislature.