Mississippi rewrites ‘confusing’ COVID-19 scheduling script

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A spokeswoman says the Mississippi Health Department is rewriting a “confusing” script that employees and contractors read to people scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments by phone. The change comes after a professor said a scheduler incorrectly told her father “there’s no documented proof” that the Moderna vaccine works. Elizabeth Wayne says a scheduler disparaged the vaccine to her 64-year-old father Monday. Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot says the phone script is being rewritten because of what happened. Research has shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been proven to be about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 illness.