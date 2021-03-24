Germany appears set to drop Easter shutdown plan

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says Chancellor Angela Merkel has told German state governors that she plans to halt an unexpected decision to impose a deeper coronavirus shutdown over Easter. Merkel on Wednesday convened a hastily arranged videoconference with the 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, after their decision in the early hours of Tuesday prompted confusion and criticism. The plan was to make Thursday next week — the day before Good Friday — a “day of calm,” with all shops closed, and only to allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday. Since the Friday and Monday are already holidays, that would have created a five-day shutdown of public life.